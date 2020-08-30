Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CBTX by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. CBTX Inc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

