Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,616 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Simulations Plus worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.