Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,494 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of i3 Verticals worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 98,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The firm has a market cap of $771.81 million, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

