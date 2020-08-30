Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sanmina by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 943,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $4,159,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 15,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

