Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 166,654 Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 166,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth $215,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.64. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In other Collectors Universe news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

