Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,626 K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in K12 by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of K12 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of K12 stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.