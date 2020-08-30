Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 147,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 118,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 508,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,616,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 24,500 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $958,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,887,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,962 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $70,651.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,385.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $8,837,604. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

