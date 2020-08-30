Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Draftkings alerts:

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

DKNG stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 18,415,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59. Draftkings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.