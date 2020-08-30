Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 793,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.60% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 154.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 938,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

