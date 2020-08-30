Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 56,976 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.18% of Ooma worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 57.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ooma by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OOMA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 312,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.66. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

