Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,168 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Virtusa worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 3,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.