Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.67

News articles about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Walmart’s analysis:

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $387.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.