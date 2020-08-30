Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $148.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.12.
NYSE WMT opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $141.07.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.