Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $148.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.