Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.11. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 250,382 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

