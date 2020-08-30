Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 276,173 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,668 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold comprises about 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

