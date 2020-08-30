Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 276,173 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
