Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Acquires C$21,376.00 in Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire bought 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$21,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,538,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,728.

Martin Dallaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Martin Dallaire bought 11,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,645.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Martin Dallaire bought 4,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,237.50.

Shares of Visible Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

