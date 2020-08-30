Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Acquires C$21,376.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire bought 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$21,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,538,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,728.

Martin Dallaire also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 27th, Martin Dallaire bought 11,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,645.00.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Martin Dallaire bought 4,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,237.50.

Shares of Visible Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.