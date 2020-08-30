Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $234.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $214.33 and last traded at $214.25, with a volume of 121920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

