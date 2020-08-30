Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Raised to $23.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Pi Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

VITFF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

