VIBE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $358,270.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $358,270.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

