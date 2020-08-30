Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch purchased 5,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Veru Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 321,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Veru by 4.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.