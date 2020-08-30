Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 16,701 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at $867,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

