Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $310.00 at FBN Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at FBN Securities from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. FBN Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.