Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $300.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

