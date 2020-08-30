Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,370,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 759,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,023,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,633. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.