Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,072 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,182,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 12,329,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,259,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

