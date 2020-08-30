VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.81

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.81 and traded as high as $31.22. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 2,229 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLX. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 277.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

