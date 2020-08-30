ValuEngine Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Owens Corning stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

