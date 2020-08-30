ValuEngine Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Buy”

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

ARVN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $964.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

