ValuEngine Upgrades Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

