ValuEngine Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

