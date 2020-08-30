Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

