Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

