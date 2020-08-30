Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.12.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 451,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.