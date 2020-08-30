Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 258,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Universal Health Services worth $132,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 202,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

