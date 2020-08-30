Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells $200,385.00 in Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $60.82 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

