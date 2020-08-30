United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

