Union Gaming Research Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buy

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Union Gaming Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Union Gaming Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Shares of BYD opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,265 shares of company stock worth $5,975,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

