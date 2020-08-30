Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $223.95, but opened at $258.50. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $238.42, with a volume of 145,919 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.69.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

