UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

