UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $124.74

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and traded as low as $116.80. UCB shares last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 901 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get UCB alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.