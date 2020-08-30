UBS Group Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $50.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

