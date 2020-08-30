Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.31. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,026,704 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.