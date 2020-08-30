TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $288,332.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.64 or 0.05736462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035648 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015116 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,730,109 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

