Truist Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to “Buy”

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of SSTK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $851,065.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,179,380 shares of company stock worth $99,914,366. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $1,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

