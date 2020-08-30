Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of HAIN opened at $31.85 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.