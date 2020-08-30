Truist Securiti Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

