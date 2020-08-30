Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 363,860 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 319,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 120,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

