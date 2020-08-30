Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $701,816,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

