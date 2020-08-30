Truist Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Anaplan by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after acquiring an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

