Triton International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triton International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triton International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Triton International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Triton International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

